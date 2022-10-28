LAST CHANCE: Get 40% Off HBO Max for Entire Year; Binge ‘House of The Dragon’ for Average of $5.83 per Month

You only have a few more days to take advantage of a limited-time offer to save 40% on HBO Max. If you’ve been holding off, the discount is a perfect opportunity to binge the entire season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” which wrapped up its first season on Sunday.

With the deal, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $5.83 per month, when pre-paid annually, which normally runs $9.99 per month or HBO Max Ad-Free for $8.75 per month, when pre-paid annually, down from the regular price of $14.99 monthly. The deal is available just through this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

This weekend will also see the return of “White Lotus” to HBO Max, along with the return of the entire collection of Harry Potter movies in November.

How to Get 40% OFF HBO Max

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select the Either Plan.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Get The Deal $5.83/month | normally $14.99+ hbomax.com Get HBO Max For As Low as $5.83 a Month For a Year

With both the ad-free and ad-supported plans you get access to the all Warner Bros. movies after they leave theaters. That means during your year of the service you will be able to stream “Elvis”, “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Black Adam,” and more.

You will also be able to stream all HBO Max hit series including the Game of Thrones prequel, “House of The Dragon.” You can also stream new seasons of “Westward,” “White Lotus”, “Euphoria,” “Succession”, “And Just Like That…”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Insecure”, Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, “How to With John Wilson.”

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.

What’s The Difference Between HBO Max with Ads and HBO Max Without Ads?

Those on HBO Max with Ads will have 3-4 minutes of ads every hours on Max Originals. There will be no ads on either plan on HBO shows and movies. Additionally, HBO Max with Ads won’t get access to content in 4K or have the ability to download content offline.

Normally, HBO Max with Ads is $9.99 a month, while HBO Max without Ads is $14.99 a month. With the promotion, you will get 40% OFF both plans, meaning HBO Max is $5.83 with ads and $14.99 without.

What Else Can I Watch with HBO Max?

In addition to hit original series, you can also watch a deep library of programming including: Friends; The Big Bang Theory; South Park; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; the CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and much more.

HBO Max features a rich library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz and The Lord of the Rings, every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.