LAST CHANCE: Get Disney+ For Just $1.99 to Stream Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise, & More

Through midnight tonight, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month (normally $7.99).

In addition to Disney+ favorites like “The Mandalorian”, “Loki”, “Falcon and the Winter Solider”, and the entire Disney Vault – you can also stream tons of new release films from Walt Disney and Marvel.

That includes the Disney+ premiere of “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, “Jungle Cruise”, and the remake of Home Alone – ”Home Sweet Home Alone.” All three films are now available to stream, along with thousands of other Disney movies and TV shows on Disney+.

How to Get Disney+ $1.99 Deal

For the 2021 Disney+ Day promo, you will have to subscribe by November 14th at 11:59pm PT to get the streaming service deal.

Only new and returning subscribers — meaning existing subscribers aren’t eligible.

What Is Disney+ Day?

On Friday, November 12th, the two year anniversary of the launch of Disney+, The Walt Disney Company hosted Disney+ Day. In addition to the promotion, there will be fresh content from all of Disney’s brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

What New Content Will Be Added on Disney+ Day

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film “Jungle Cruise,” available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “Olaf Presents,” which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including “Frozen Fever,” Oscar®-winning shorts “Feast” and ”Paperman,” Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, “Get A Horse!” and more

An animated short film “Ciao Alberto” from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film “Luca”

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

“Dopesick,” an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

What Can I Watch With Disney+?

With Disney+ you can watch content from the entire library of movies from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, along with original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Loki”, “Monsters at Work”, upcoming series like “Hawkeye” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

The Disney streaming service normally costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). However, with the deal you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month.

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

What Devices Can I Stream Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.