LAST CHANCE: Get HBO Max For Just $11.99 a Month (20% OFF) For 12 Months For a Limited Time

Earlier this month, HBO Max launched a limited time offer for new and returning subscribers for 20% off your next year of service. With the deal, you can get HBO Max for just $11.99 a month (normally $14.99) for the next year, but it is only available if you sign-up by September 25th.

How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Get The Deal $11.99 | normally $14.99 hbomax.com Get HBO Max For Just $11.99 For the Next 12 Months

*With the deal you can still cancel anytime without penalty, but the price will go up to $14.99 a month after a year.

In addition, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV and via Google, Hulu, YouTube TV, Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave are also eligible.*

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android. HBO Max is still not available on Roku or Fire TV devices, but you can access HBO programming using the HBO App.

In addition to hit HBO programming like “Love Craft Country”, with the promotion, you will be able to watch Max Originals like “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick, Raised by Wolves by Ridley Scott, “On the Record”, “Legendary”, “Craftopia”, “Looney Toons Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”.

The originals will join a lineup of library and acquired programming including: Friends; The Big Bang Theory; South Park; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; the CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and much more.

HBO Max features a rich library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz and The Lord of the Rings, every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.