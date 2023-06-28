LAST CHANCE: Get One Free Month of Paramount+ to Watch New Episodes of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’
This is a deal so good, even Mr. Spock would find it fascinating. Right now through June 30, new Paramount+ customers can sign up for an entire month of the service absolutely free. Users can either choose the Paramount+ Essential plan, or upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime, which launched on Tuesday, June 27.
That means you’ll be able to see almost the entire second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” for free! “Strange New Worlds” follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James Kirk takes over the captain’s chair. This season Carol Kane joins the Enterprise crew, ensuring their voyages will always come with an extra dose of humor and charm.
How to Watch Episodes of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ For Free For 30 Days
- Click here to activate the offer
- Choose which price tier and plan length you want
- When prompted, enter promo code WANTMORE
- Enter payment information and finish signing up
“Strange New Worlds” is far from the only series fans will be able to enjoy during their monthslong free trial to Paramount+. The service introduced a wide array of content this week thanks to the Showtime merger, so users who sign up for the Paramount+ with Showtime plan will get access to the libraries of both streamers.
That means alongside Paramount+ hits like “Star Trek” and “1923,” as well as all the live sports available on the service, users will be able to watch series like “Yellowjackets” and “The Chi.” If you’ve never looked at the high-quality programming available on Showtime, now is the perfect time to sign up and start browsing it for free!
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.