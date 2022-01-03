LAST CHANCE: Get Paramount Plus 1-Month Free to Stream Yellowstone Prequel “1883” and NFL Playoffs
Today is the last day for new and returning customers to get a One Month Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium (No Ads) (normally $9.99 a Month). In addition to all the NFL on CBS playoff games, you can also catch the recently released prequel to Yellowstone, “1883.”
How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+
- Click here to activate the deal
- Use Promo Code: PEAKSALE
- You will get your first month free of either plan
With Paramount+ you can watch:
- Your NFL on CBS games all season long
- The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week”
- Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game
- Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in the offer)
You will also be able to watch new release films like “A Quiet Place: Part II”, or family favorites “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie” – all which are available on Paramount+, so you can stream them from your couch.
The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.
The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including The Avengers, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Terminator: Dark Fate, Skyfall and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Infinite, which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.
Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.
One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.
You’ll also be able to binge original series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, Interrogation, The Good Fight, and more. You can see a full list of original series here.
How to Stream the new ‘Paramount+’ for Free
Stream Paramount+ originals, such as Star Trek: Discovery and SpongeBob: Kamp Koral with a 1-Month Free Trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on-demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.
Movies on Paramount+
Action
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Red Dawn
- Skyfall
- The Avengers
- Gemini Man
- The Rhythm Section
Horror
- Body Cam
- Saint Maud
- Crawl
- Child’s Play
- Gretel & Hansel
- Pet Sematary
- The Prodigy
- The Haunting
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Arachnophobia
Kids/Family
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Addams Family
- Wonder Park
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Charlotte’s Web
Comedies
- Like a Boss
- The Hustle
- Valley Girl
- What Men Want
- Fighting with My Family
- The Little Hours
- The Dictator
- I Love You, Man
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Tropic Thunder
- No Strings Attached
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- The School of Rock
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.