LAST CHANCE: Get Your Live CBS Affiliate Included in Paramount+ Ad-Supported Plan For Life

If you plan on subscribing to Paramount+ ad-supported tier, you have less than a week to get your live CBS affiliate included in your plan.

While Paramount+ will be dropping the price of that plan from $5.99 to $4.99, it will no longer include your local CBS channel.

However, if you sign-up by June 6, you will be able to lock-in their $5.99 plan with your local CBS affiliate for life.

How to Get Your CBS Affiliate with Paramount+ For Life

Click Here to activate the deal

Choose the $5.99 Paramount+ with Ads Plan

Get a 7-Day Free Trial

Get The Deal $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get Your CBS Affiliate For Life

Starting June 7, the service’s ad-supported tier, to be re-named “Paramount+ Essential,” will cost less for new subscribers, at $4.99 per month.

The main difference, outside of saving a dollar over the previous entry-level package, is that new sign-ups will not have access to their local CBS affiliate — something the CBS All Access version of the lower tier offered. There will also be changes to the amount of live sports that viewers will have access to. However, ad-supported subscribers will still have access to NFL games and Champions League matches.

People who currently subscribe to Paramount+ at the $5.99, ad-supported level are still able to retain it — and its benefits — in lieu of the new “Paramount+ Essential” plan. Those customers will “grandfathered” into the service and permitted to retain their $5.99 plan and benefits going forward.

The $9.99 a month ad-free premium Paramount+ plan and benefits will remain unchanged.

This could be welcome news for those who have been sitting on the fence when it comes to subscribing to the platform. For less than the cost of a cup of coffee per month, viewers can keep up with some of their favorite CBS shows, like “Clarice” and “SEAL Team” as they move exclusively to Paramount+.

While Paramount+ didn’t move the earth with its launch, the price drop may help the platform limp into next year after big ticket films like “Top Gun: Maverick” and the next “Mission: Impossible” movie, originally expected to drop on the service this year, have been kicked into 2022.

The service has also recently divulged its plan to premiere one new movie a week for the duration of 2022.

While 2021 is proving to be a pretty lean year for Paramount+, perhaps the lowered cost of entry will provide the service with a decent audience to wow with next year’s programming.