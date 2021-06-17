 Skip to Content
LAST CHANCE: Hulu Subscribers Can Add Showtime For Just $4.99 a Month For Next Six Months

Jason Gurwin

Got Hulu? Today (June 17) is the last day you can add Showtime to your subscription for just $4.99 a month for the next six months (normally $10.99). This is a great way to stream the return of Shameless or catch up on Billions and Homeland.

This is available to new and existing Hulu subscribers, including those who got in on the $1.99 Hulu Black Friday deal last year.

How to Get Showtime For $4.99

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month

You can add Showtime to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.

