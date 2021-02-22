Last Chance: Save 20% on Disney Plus, Ahead of Tomorrow’s Price Hike Outside of U.S.

Disney+ is raising prices around the world — here’s how to save the most amount of money before the price hike happens. The price hike goes into effect on March 26, 2021 in the U.S., but other markets only have until tomorrow, February 23, 2021 to save.

Country Monthly Yearly Monthly (New) Yearly (New) United States $6.99 $69.99 $7.99* $79.99 Canada $8.99 CAD $89.99 CAD $10.99 CAD $109.99 CAD Australia $8.99 AUD $89.99 AUD $10.99 AUD $109.99 AUD New Zealand $9.99 NZD $99.99 NZD $11.99 NZD $119.99 NZD Europe 6.99€ 69.99€ 8.99€ 89.99€ UK 5.99£ 59.99£ 7.99£ 79.99£ Switzerland 9.9 CHF 99 CHF 11.9 CHF 119 CHF Norway 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr NOK 889 kr NOK Sweden 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr SEK 889 kr SEK Denmark 59 kr NOK 589 kr NOK 79 kr DKK 789 kr DKK

The price change comes as Disney+ launches Star to add content geared for adults in those markets. Just like Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and Nat Geo – Star will be the sixth title on the Disney+ home screen.

How to Save Money on Disney+ Before Prices Go Up

1. Subscribe to Monthly Plan Before February 23rd, 2021

Existing members and those who subscribe to monthly plan before those dates will keep their existing price for 6 months. Once the 6 months is up, however, they’ll be charged the new amount.

2. Subscribe or Upgrade to Annual Plan Before February 23rd, 2021

Those who sign-up for the annual plan will pay that current price for a year. This way, you won’t be subjected to the price hike until 2022. In most markets, you generally save ~15-20% over the monthly plan by choosing the annual option.

Any current customers, whose annual plan renews before August 23rd, 2021 will have their plans renew at the previous pricing for one more year.

Upcoming Content on Disney+

Even if you’ve binged “The Mandalorian” and the massive Disney catalog of animated features, Marvel and Star Wars movies, there’s still more to come from Disney+. Here are some of the confirmed new series and movies coming to the service.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021 Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers March 26, 2021 In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Loki The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

What If…? Taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name, each episode explores a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turns it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

Raya and the Last Dragon March 3, 2021 Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Own the Room March 12, 2021 Follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs.

