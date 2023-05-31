LAST CHANCE: Sign Up for NFL Sunday Ticket This Week and Save $100 Off 2023 Season

Summer is one of the worst times of the year for NFL fans. The Super Bowl is becoming but a distant memory, and news from the league slows to a trickle as players rest their bodies and enjoy time with their families in preparation for the physically demanding season to come.

If you’re a fan who lives outside the market of your favorite team, however, early summer should be your favorite season this year. That’s because YouTube TV is offering $100 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket until Tuesday, June 6. This special offer is extended to YouTube TV subscribers and non-subscribers alike, but you have less than a week to sign up and lock in your discount.

What Does NFL Sunday Ticket Cost Now, and What Will it Cost After June 6?

YouTube TV is offering customers several choices for buying Sunday Ticket in 2023. Users can bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel to get classic, multi-game coverage of scoring plays and other big-time highlights, or subscribe to just NFL Sunday Ticket if they prefer. YouTube TV is offering Sunday Ticket a la carte via its Primetime Channels, but YouTube TV subscribers get a special discount in addition to the $100 off all customers can secure by signing up before June 6.

Package Pre-June 6 Price Post-June 6 Price Method NFL Sunday Ticket $249 $349 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription NFL Sunday Ticket & NFL RedZone $289 $389 Requires $72.99 YouTube TV subscription NFL Sunday Ticket $349 $449 On YouTube Primetime Channels NFL Sunday Ticket & NFL RedZone $389 $489 On YouTube Primetime Channels

What Features Will NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV Offer?

Fans who have grown to enjoy the multiple game viewing and whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone will be happy to hear that YouTube TV will utilize its new multiview function for NFL Sunday Ticket this season. This will allow customers to pick and choose games to watch, or choose a preselected bundle of games to watch simultaneously.

Unfortunately, YouTube has confirmed that it will not offer any streams of NFL Sunday Ticket in 4K this year, even to customers with the optional 4K Plus add-on.

Will YouTube Offer Other Discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket as Season Draws Closer?

It’s hard to know for sure, but likely not. The $100 discount is a steep one, and though YouTube TV might decide to offer another deal on Sunday Ticket closer to the start of the season, there are certainly no guarantees that will happen. If you want to lock in your discounted rate for NFL Sunday Ticket, make sure you sign up before June 6.