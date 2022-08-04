LAST CHANCE: Stream Live TV For Free Including NFL Pre-Season, Premier League, and World Juniors (But You Only Have Until Tonight)

Hurry up, you only have until 11:59pm tonight to get free TV until 8/20. That’s because Sling TV is giving all new subscribers free access to Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and any add-on absolutely for free.

That means you can stream Premier League games on USA Network (which aren’t available on Peacock), NFL Pre-Season games on NFL Network, and the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships on NHL Network.

So how can you do it? It’s simple.

How to Get Free Access to Sling TV Until August 20th

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select “Click Limited Time, Get Free Trial” at Top of Page.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal Free Until 8/20 | normally $40 sling.com Get Sling Orange or Blue For Free

New customers can get Sling Orange or Blue for free until Aug. 20, a $20 value. If they want to bundle the two Sling options, they can get Sling Orange + Blue, meaning they’ll get a $37.50 value for free.

For NFL fans, you can watch Sunday Night Football (select markets), NFL on Fox (select markets), and NFL Network with Sling Blue. You can add Monday Night Football on ESPN with Sling Orange, and NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra Add-on ($11).

For MLB fans, you can watch nationally televised games on ESPN and TBS with Sling Orange, plus games on FOX and FS1 with Sling Blue.

For Premier League fans, you can catch every Premier League game on USA Network, which aren’t available with Peacock.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup