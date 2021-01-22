LAST CHANCE: You Can Only Stream ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max For Just a Few More Days

On Christmas Day, Wonder Woman 1984 made its debut on HBO Max, the same day it hit theaters. The film is available at no additional cost to your HBO Max subscription.

However, Wonder Woman 1984 will only be available to stream on HBO Max until January 24th, so if you haven’t watched it, time is running out. The good news is, HBO Max extended their promotion – so you can get 20% OFF the next six months (just $11.66 a month).

How to Stream ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max

When: Available until January 24th at 11:59pm PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

In the movie, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Throughout 2021, HBO Max will be releasing all new Warner Bros. films the same day they hit theaters. So after you watch Wonder Woman 1984, on January 29th, you will be able to stream, “The Little Things.” Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller about two California sheriffs and their obsession with a serial killer. The movie joins the service for 31 days

When Does Wonder Woman 1984 Leave HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream until January 24th at 11:59pm PT.

Can You Stream Wonder Woman 1984 For Free with HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge.

If you are not a subscriber, unfortunately HBO Max no longer directly offers a free trial. For a limited time, they are offering 20% OFF your first 6 months of HBO Max.

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, WarnerMedia will also be adding a host of heavy hitters to the platform next year. Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Matrix 4 will be among those that premiere on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters come 2021.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, but it is available for 20% OFF your first 6 months meaning you can stream for just $11.66 a month. With your HBO Max subscription, you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 without going to theaters.

On What Devices Can I Stream Wonder Woman 1984?

You can stream the film on all devices HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV(2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2).

The best part is, WarnerMedia recently signed deals to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TVs and Roku devices, so you can access the movie there as well.

Is Wonder Woman 1984 Available in 4K?

Yes. In anticipation of the film’s release, HBO Max finally added the ability to stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be available to stream in 4K and Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube (and Fire Edition TVs), Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Premiere, Chromecast Ultra, and select Android TV devices.

How Many Times Can I Stream Wonder Woman 1984?

Wonder Woman 1984 will remain available to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. for one month. The film will depart the service on January 24, 2021. However, you can stream the movie as many times as you wish until then.

Can You Watch Wonder Woman 1984 Offline?

Just like the rest of the HBO Max catalog, you can download and stream Wonder Woman 1984 on all your linked devices.

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer