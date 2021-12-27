 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Dallas Mavericks DIRECTV STREAM

ENDS TODAY: Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM For 5 Months to Stream Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars on Bally Sports

Jason Gurwin

It’s your last chance to save on DIRECTV STREAM. Last month, Mark Cuban announced that he was gifting $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM, so fans could stream Bally Sports Southwest for less.

How to Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

  • Click Here to Activate The Offer
  • Sign up for the DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE or above package
  • After their 14-Day Risk Free Trial, you will see your first $50 applied to your payment method
  • You will keep getting that $50 credit for up to 5 months ($250 savings)

Until December 28th, the first 10,000 fans in many Zip Codes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana can take advantage of the offer. After being dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, Bally Sports Southwest, the local RSN for the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, is only available to stream with DIRECTV STREAM.

If you are eligible, you can get $50 credit each month for up to 5 months when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM and pick the CHOICE package or above. That means when you subscribe to their CHOICE plan, it will cost just ~$35 a month for 5 months, which would carry you through the rest of the 2021-22 NBA and NHL season. You will also get HBO Max free for three months as part of the plan.

So who exactly is paying for the promotion? Mark Cuban said on Twitter that he is covering the $2.5 million that it will cost to give the discount.

For now, Cuban is offering a shark-like solution to an issue plaguing his fanbase. But this fix might just be a bandage on the giant gaping wound that is Sinclair’s RSN business.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Bally Sports Southwest ≥ $84.99 - - - - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.