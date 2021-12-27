ENDS TODAY: Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM For 5 Months to Stream Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars on Bally Sports

It’s your last chance to save on DIRECTV STREAM. Last month, Mark Cuban announced that he was gifting $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM, so fans could stream Bally Sports Southwest for less.

How to Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

Sign up for the DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE or above package

After their 14-Day Risk Free Trial, you will see your first $50 applied to your payment method

You will keep getting that $50 credit for up to 5 months ($250 savings)

Until December 28th, the first 10,000 fans in many Zip Codes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana can take advantage of the offer. After being dropped by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, Bally Sports Southwest, the local RSN for the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, is only available to stream with DIRECTV STREAM.

If you are eligible, you can get $50 credit each month for up to 5 months when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM and pick the CHOICE package or above. That means when you subscribe to their CHOICE plan, it will cost just ~$35 a month for 5 months, which would carry you through the rest of the 2021-22 NBA and NHL season. You will also get HBO Max free for three months as part of the plan.

So who exactly is paying for the promotion? Mark Cuban said on Twitter that he is covering the $2.5 million that it will cost to give the discount.

No. It’s me personally paying $2.5m dollars to buy down the cost of streaming Mavs games so people have an option they can afford. I don’t get any financial benefit whatsoever beyond hopefully having more Mavs fans able to watch the games. I get this is Mavs Twitter, but come on https://t.co/mJVXDN8w5u — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 2, 2021

For now, Cuban is offering a shark-like solution to an issue plaguing his fanbase. But this fix might just be a bandage on the giant gaping wound that is Sinclair’s RSN business.