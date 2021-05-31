 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
AT&T TV Bally Sports App

LAST DAY: Get $75 BACK on your First Month of AT&T TV to Stream Bally Sports For Just $10

Jason Gurwin

Looking to stream your favorite team on Bally Sports, YES Network, AT&T SportsNet Marquee Sports Network, MASN, NESN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and more? It’s your last chance for major savings.

Until midnight on May 31st, when you sign-up for through The Streamable. That’s on top of the free year of HBO Max you will get when you sign-up.

While AT&T TV “Choice” Plan normally costs $84.99 a month, for a limited time, The Streamable is offering when they complete their first month of service. That means you’ll get your first month for just $10.

How to Get AT&T TV For $10, After $75 BACK

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Last year, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs, which has relaunched as Bally Sports. With the change, the only option to stream your favorite teams locally on Bally Sports, YES Network, and more.

Who is Eligible For the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new AT&T TV subscriber. To earn the Amazon Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the AT&T TV website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

When will I Receive my Amazon Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we got your order.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

What Regional Sports Networks does AT&T TV Carry?

Currently, AT&T TV is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and Altitude. They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer Marquee Sports Network, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does AT&T TV have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for AT&T TV “No Contract” Plan, your AT&T TV service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does AT&T TV Have?

With AT&T TV, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes 20 simultaneous streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On their “No Contract” plans, a 20 Hour DVR included, but can be upgraded to an Unlimited DVR for $10 a month. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

For a limited time, you will get 1-year free of HBO Max and NBA League Pass Premium.

What Channels Does AT&T TV Include?

On all plans, AT&T TV includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, NBCSN, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more)

“Entertain.” “Choice” “Ultimate” “Premier”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $84.99 $94.99 $139.99
A&E
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel -
truTV
USA Network
VH1
WE tv

What Local Teams can I Watch with AT&T TV?

You will be able to stream your favorite teams locally using the AT&T TV Choice Plan. To be able to stream your favorite team, you will need to be in the local market.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Altitude Denver Nuggets Colorado Avalanche
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Penguins
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Colorado Rockies Utah Jazz Vegas Golden Knights
AT&T SportsNet Southwest Houston Astros Houston Rockets
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets/Memphis Grizzlies Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks/San Antonio Spurs Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Indians
Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs
MASN Baltimore Orioles/Washington Nationals
MSG New York Knicks New York Rangers
MSG+ New York Islanders/New Jersey Devils
MSG Buffalo Buffalo Sabres
NBC Sports Bay Area San Francisco Giants Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports Boston Boston Celtics
NBC Sports California Oakland Athletics LA Clippers San Jose Sharks
NBC Sports Chicago Chicago White Sox Chicago Bulls Chicago Blackhawks
NBC Sports Northwest Portland Trail Blazers
NBC Sports Philadelphia Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia Flyers
NBC Sports Washington Washington Wizards Washington Capitals
ROOT Sports Northwest Seattle Mariners Seattle Kraken
NESN Boston Red Sox Boston Bruins
Spectrum SportsNet LA Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles Lakers
SportsNet NY New York Mets
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets
Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Amazon in any way. The Amazon Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable for completing the purchase.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.