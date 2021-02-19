 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Sling TV

LAST DAY: New & Returning Sling TV Subscribers Can Get Their First Month For Only $10 (~70% OFF)

Jason Gurwin

It’s your last day to save $25 OFF your first month of Sling TV. The deal ends tonight at midnight, so you don’t have much time to jump on the deal.

New and Former Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10 (normally $35). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $25 (normally $50).

How to Get Sling For $10

If you would like a free device instead, customers can get a free Air TV Mini ($80 value), when they pre-pay for one month of service at $35.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
