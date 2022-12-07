LAST DAY: Save $30 on Disney+ if You Sign-Up for Annual Plan Today (New, Existing Subscribers)

Today is the last day to lock in another year of Disney+ for just $79.99. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 8, Disney+’s ad-free option will be increasing to $10.99 a month, or $109.99 per year –– meaning that you can save $30 if you sign up for the Annual Plan today.

Until tomorrow, you can subscribe or upgrade to the Disney+ Annual Plan for $79.99 for 12 months ($6.66 per month, pre-paid annually) — a nearly 40% savings over the $132 at the new monthly rate.

How to Get Disney+ Annual Plan

Click here.

Enter Your Email Address.

Complete the sign-up and get Disney+ For $79.99 for next year.

If you are an existing subscriber, click here to go to your account. Once you are in your account, switch from the “Monthly” to the “Annual” plan.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to The Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month, which includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu, and ESPN+. While the price will go up to $14.99 monthly on Thursday, this version of The Disney Bundle won’t be offered to new customers after tomorrow.

There will only be The Disney Bundle (with Ads) for $12.99 per month and The Disney Bundle (No Ads) for $19.99 monthly after the price hikes.

With Disney+, you can stream hit new movies like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the new live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks, as well as TV series from big-name IPs like “The Mandalorian,” “Andor”, and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The deal is available to new and existing customers, so whether you’re a new subscriber or a Disney devotee you’ll be able to get a whole year for just $79.99.

How Long Do You Have To Sign Up For a Year of Disney+ For $79.99?

Disney+ will increase to $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year on December 8th, so you won’t have much time to take advantage of it. Unlike most special offers, this one is available to new and existing Disney+ customers, so don’t miss out!

What Else Can I Watch With Disney+?

Along with its own epic library of animated movies and shows, Disney offers some of the most well-known film and TV franchises to stream on Disney+, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, The Simpsons, and much more.