Last Minute 2020 Christmas Gifts: Streaming Service Gift Subscriptions

The holiday season is looking really different this year. With the coronavirus still at large, so much of the normal holiday activities are either null and void or limited. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that holiday shopping is slowing down.

For those who don’t want to wait in those outrageously long lines to snag a last minute gift or don’t have the time to wait for a shipment from Amazon, a streaming service gift subscription makes for the perfect last minute present. Best of all, its contact-free and can be delivered when you want your loved one to receive it.

Whether you want to gift Netflix, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, or HBO Max – we have all the options for you.

Below is a list of some streaming services you can gift a loved one.

For that one relative or friend who has adored Baby Yoda but hasn’t watched The Mandalorian yet, this one would be a perfect gift. The Disney+ gift subscription is $69.99 and you’ll be paying for their first year of the service. The best part of all, it will even cover the price increase coming to the service in March.

After a year, your loved one has the option to add their own payment details and continue their subscription. Gift subscriptions can only be redeemed by new Disney+ subscribers.

Get It Now $69.99 disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

If you have someone in the family who is a sports fan, look no further than a 1-year gift subscription to ESPN+. The stream service offers live soccer from Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, as well a daily out-of-market NHL and MLB games. It also now includes much of the digital written content behind the ESPN paywall.

Similar to Disney+, gift subscriptions can only be redeemed by new ESPN+ subscribers.

Relieve your loved one from a year of those pesky Netflix price hikes with a gift subscription to the streaming giant. You can add them to an existing account or start a new one. The cards are applied to their account as a gift balance and before the balance runs out, Netflix will send an alert.

With a gift subscription from Amazon Prime Video, the recipient can start their Prime membership right away. If the recipient is already a Prime member, the gift can be exchanged for an Amazon.com Gift Card in the value of the original gift purchase price plus any applicable sales taxes paid.

You can choose either a 3-month membership for $39 or entire year for $119.

The gift membership does not automatically renew and is not eligible for promotional offers. The gift of Prime can only be redeemed on Amazon.com.

Want to give the gift of on-demand streaming or Live TV? You can give the gift of a Hulu subscription for an amount of your choosing. Depending on how they use it, they can stream shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” or Live TV like ESPN.

The recipient of a Hulu gift subscription must create a Hulu account or use an existing Hulu account in order to access the service.

With Wonder Woman 1984 debuting on Christmas Day, a gift subscription to HBO Max is perfect for the holiday season.

The service is offering a limited time offer through Jan. 15, where you can save over 20 percent for six months when you prepay for the service. The total discounted price is $69.99, plus applicable tax.

While there isn’t an official gift subscription, you can still create an account for a loved one this holiday season.

CBS All Access is also giving you the chance to present a premium streaming service to the ones closet to you. The ViacomCBS-owned streamer is offering gift cards for either $25 or $50 that can be purchased anytime and delivered at a time of your choosing.

It’s a great option for Star Trek fans or those who want to watch their local CBS affiliate without cable.

Give the gift of Showtime when you buy a gift card for friends and family. They’ll get instant access to stream the premium service’s original series, movies, sports and more—live and on demand, without commercials, and no cable needed. Gift cards are available for $25 or $50 as well.