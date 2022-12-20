Last Minute 2022 Christmas Gifts: Giving the Gift of a Streaming Subscription

Christmas 2022 is just days away, which means that the frantic search for last-minute gifts is likely well underway for the most well-intentioned procrastinators among us. Luckily, there are plenty of digital options available that make amazing gifts, and don’t require bulky boxes or delayed shipping times.

Giving the gift of streaming is an easy idea that gives friends and family something that they’ll truly enjoy the whole year ‘round.

Gift subscriptions for Disney+ are only available as a one-year option to Disney+’s ad-free streaming tier, which costs $109.99. However, every Disney movie can be accessed with a subscription, along with titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Get It Now $109.99 disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

If you have someone in the family who is a huge sports fan, look no further than a one-year gift subscription to ESPN+. The streaming service offers UFC, live soccer from LaLiga, Bundesliga, and live NHL games daily. It also now includes much of the digital written content behind the ESPN paywall.

Similar to Disney+, gift subscriptions can only be redeemed by new ESPN+ subscribers.

Everyone knows that Netflix has a fantastic blend of movies and TV shows, plus its recent breakout original series, like “Wednesday” and “Dahmer.” The service’s gift cards are digital-only and available for any amount between $25 and $200.

Hulu is another popular option for a streaming gift. With original content like “The Patient” and “The Bear,” not to mention a wealth of network programming from ABC, FOX, and more, there is plenty of content that your loved ones can explore. Digital Hulu gift cards are available for $25, $50, and $100.

While HBO Max doesn’t offer official gift subscriptions or gift cards, the good news is that you can still create an account for your fellow “House of the Dragon” fans this holiday season. By signing them up for an account, they will be able to enjoy DC Universe content like “Black Adam” and “Harley Quinn” and HBO originals including “Hacks” and “The White Lotus.”

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

It may not be home to new episodes of “Yellowstone,” but Paramount+ offers several other series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, including “Tulsa King” and “1923.” The service also features franchises like Star Trek, Transformers, SpongeBob, and more. Gift cards to Paramount+ can be purchased in denominations of $25, $50, and $100 — though the $100 cards can only be purchased online. They can be bought at BestBuy.com and Walmart.com, and right now, Walmart customers can get $25 gift cards for just $20.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

Amazon’s video streaming service doesn’t offer a standalone gift subscription. Instead, the company requires you to gift Amazon Prime, which not only grants you access to Prime Video but other Amazon services like free delivery on retail purchases, access to songs and playlists via Amazon Music, free Kindle ebooks, and more. You can gift three months for $45 or a full year for $139.

If Jason Sudeikis’s bubbly and kind “Ted Lasso” grabbed the heartstrings of a person you love, then gifting Apple TV+ might be the way to go this holiday season. The streaming service is, fortunately, one of the cheaper subscriptions, going for just $6.99 per month for ad-free streaming. All you have to do is buy an Apple gift card, which is available basically anywhere.

There’s also Apple One, which allows you to bundle Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more for $16.95 per month. Or you could just gift them an Apple product, which comes with a free subscription to the service of varying lengths.

YouTube TV streams live and local news, sports, and shows from 85+ channels, including CBS, ESPN, HGTV, NBC, TNT, among other favorites. You can buy a digital YouTube gift card using Google Play for any amount between $25-$100.

Sling provides more than 50 channels of live sports, news, and more. It’s got channels such as AMC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, FX, A&E, Food Network, CNN, TBS, and the Discovery Channel. Gift cards are available in both digital and physical versions in $25, $30, $50, or $100 denominations. Physical gift cards can be purchased at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers. Digital gift cards can be purchased online from Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, or Sling's website.