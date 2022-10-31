 Skip to Content
Law&Crime Channel Now Available via Cox Media Apps on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, More

The true-crime takeover is continuing. The popular Law&Crime channel, which focuses on true crime and non-fiction legal shows, has announced it is expanding its availability on Cox Media Group (CMG) apps. CMG apps are widely available on a range of streaming devices, including Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

“We are thrilled to expand our ongoing partnership with Cox Media Group and bring our channel to viewers on all of the CMG platforms,” Law&Crime’s President Rachel Stockman said.

Check below for more information on how to access the Law&Crime channel via CMG apps in major markets:

“CMG is thrilled to take this significant step to expand our partnership with Law & Crime,” CMG’s EVP Marian Pittman said. “Their high quality content and coverage of important cases of public interest are second to none and align perfectly with CMG’s mission to deliver high quality journalism.”

The Law&Crime channel has been steadily expanding its footprint in the last year. In January, the channel was added to the live TV streaming service fuboTV. In September Law&Crime also became available on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Mometu.

Law&Crime is the only 24/7 linear and over-the-top network offering daily, live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is committed to exploring the fascinating world of the law while also offering original true-crime stories and legal programming to a broad and growing multi-platform audience.

