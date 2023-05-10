Leading LGBTQ+ Streamer OUTtv Now Available via Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels is one of the best streaming aggregation platforms out there. It allows users to purchase subscriptions to premium streaming services and keep all their accounts in one place, with a single monthly bill.

Yet another streaming service is joining the ranks of Prime Video Channels this week. According to Advanced Television, OUTtv will be joining the Prime Video Channels lineup in the United States. The channel will cost $3.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial. The new OUTtv channel will be available to all Prime Video users in the U.S. soon; the channel has been available in both Canada and Australia since 2021.

Programming on OUTtv includes titles such as “For The Love of DILFs,” the satirical “Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition,” “Hot Haus,” hosted by Tiffany Pollard, and a brand- new head-to-head competition reality series featuring personalities from the drag series “Sew Fierce.”

“We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Amazon Prime Video in both Australia and Canada, and we’re excited to be bringing Prime subscribers in the US our vibrant line-up of unapologetically queer content made by and for the community,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv. “OUTtv continues to go from strength to strength as we both look to new territories as well as expand our consumer touchpoints in existing markets.”

OUTtv has done an impressive job of expanding its reach, lately. In addition to its inclusion in the Prime Video Channels lineup, OUTtv is partnering with Fuse Media to create OUTtv Proud, a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel that will launch sometime in 2023. The channel will specialize in LGBTQ+ content, becoming the latest addition to a lineup of diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused FAST channels offered by Fuse Media.