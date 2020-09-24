Leaked Images Reveal Google TV’s Brand New Interface

There has been a lot of buzz regarding Google’s upcoming Chromecast with Google TV dongle, with rumors tracing back to June. Now, it looks like newly leaked images are giving us more insight into what the device’s user interface will look like.

For one, the homepage has Google TV branding at the top left corner, so 9to5Google predicts this will be the device’s final design. The new picture also shows “Search” “For you,” “Live,” “Movies,” “Shows,” “Apps,” and “Library,” tabs.

It seems users will be able to create their own profiles, as there is a spot for a profile image on the top right corner. The homepage will also feature a background image from a show, selected as a “Google TV Staff Pick.” The image comes with a description, the name of the show, and says which streaming service the show can be found on.

Below the background image is a carousel with “Top Picks” and “Your Apps” sections that give easier access to your favorite content and most-used apps.

Earlier this month, 9to5Google reported that several retailers had a price point set for the device. Home Depot’s internal systems had the device listed at $49.99, while Droid-Life separately revealed that Walmart listed the device at $59, and Android Police said Target had it at $60. Target later revised its price point to match Home Depot at $49.99.

Official information regarding the Chromecast with Google TV is expected to be revealed when the company hosts an online launch event—titled Launch Night In—for several products on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

Photo credit: Roland Quandt/WinFile on Twitter