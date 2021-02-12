LEAKED: Roku to Offer New Remote with Hands-Free Voice Controls & Rechargeable Battery

Will Roku users finally get a remote with a rechargeable battery? It seems the often-requested feature is on the way.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user snapped this photo of the remote offer on the screen:

Source: Kingtut206 on reddit.com

The $29.99 offer claims to ship on Feb. 19. But other users have claimed the Roku Voice Remote Pro is on backorder, or that the offer has since disappeared.

According to the shared image, members of Roku’s Early Access Program would be eligible to get the remote, which features that rechargeable battery, a lost remote finder, hands-free voice controls, personal shortcuts, and private listening.

Update: A Roku spokesperson said of the remote, “We’re always working on bringing new products and features to Roku users, and part of that process is publicly testing new ideas with a small set of our customers.”