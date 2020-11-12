How to Watch Every Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Online

From Aviator to Titanic, The Quick and the Dead to The Wolf of Wall Street, movie star Leonardo DiCaprio’s decorated film career has spanned decades of box office hits and cult classics. Got a favorite DiCaprio flick? Simply click on any title and The Streamable will guide you to where to rent, buy, or stream them online!

Complete Leonardo DiCaprio Online Streaming Guide

Set in the late 1960s, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a struggling actor who’s trying to find work in TV westerns. He and his best friend, stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), try to survive in the ever-shifting Los Angeles movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski.

Leave no man behind, or else he may return and seek vengeance on those who abandoned him. Such is this tale of vengeance set in the harsh outlands of the 1820s. DiCaprio plays frontiersman Hugh Glass out to get payback on his fellow explorers in this tale based on true events. The intense story from Alejandro Iñárritu brought DiCaprio is first and only Oscar as Best Actor.

What a wild movie. Based on Jordan Belfort’s autobiography, this film stars DiCaprio as a cunning New York stockbroker. He lives the high life until the Feds come crashing down. It’s a sprawling, vulgar, hedonistic rampage of sex, drugs, and unlimited money. DiCaprio got another Best Actor nomination for this one. Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie are also fantastic in this Scorsese flick.

An adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Long Island-set novel, where Midwesterner Nick Carraway is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby. Carraway soon sees through the cracks of Gatsby’s lavish lifestyle, and witnesses the obsession, madness, and tragedy that await him. Once again, DiCaprio teams with Baz Luhrmann, who directed him in Romeo + Juliet.

Quentin Tarantino has made some entertaining films, but this one might top them all. With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave (Jamie Foxx) sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner (DiCaprio). What ensues is a tale of righteous vengeance and gunfire. With dazzling action, intense drama, unexpected humor, and an Oscar-winning turn from Christoph Waltz, Django is a full-throttle fusion of genres that make it truly one-of-a-kind. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the scene where DiCaprio accidentally cuts open his hand and keeps acting, despite the blood!

J. Edgar Hoover was the face of U.S. law enforcement for nearly 50 years. While the career left him feared and admired, reviled and revered, behind closed doors he held secrets that would have destroyed his image, his career, and his life. The biopic teamed DiCaprio with director Clint Eastwood.

This incredibly influential Christopher Nolan film left audiences stunned when it hit the big screen. Cobb, a skilled thief, offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: ‘Inception,’ the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. A great cast, wild special effect, a killer premise, an innovative soundtrack, and an ambiguous ending come together in this modern masterpiece.

World War II soldier-turned-U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels investigates the disappearance of a patient from a hospital for the criminally insane, but troubling visions and a mysterious doctor soon impede his efforts. The less you know about this one, the better. Just trust that Martin Scorsese and DiCaprio are going to take you for quite the ride…

Based on a novel by Richard Yates, a young couple in the 1950s struggle through their personal problems while trying to raise two kids in the suburbs of Connecticut. This heartbreaking drama pairs him with his old Titanic pal, Kate Winslet.

DiCaprio plays CIA agent Roger Ferris. Moving from place to place, Ferris scrambles to stay ahead of ever-shifting events as the CIA hunts for the mastermind of a wave of terrorist attacks. Ed Hoffman (Russell Crowe) watches through a satellite link, strategizing events from thousands of miles away. As Ferris nears the target, he discovers trust can be just as dangerous as it is necessary for survival.

Amid the explosive civil war overtaking 1999 Sierra Leone, an ex-mercenary turned smuggler and a Mende fisherman join for two desperate missions: Recovering a rare pink diamond of immense value and rescuing the fisherman’s son, conscripted as a child soldier into the brutal rebel forces ripping a swath of torture and bloodshed countrywide. DiCaprio picked up his second Best Actor nomination for this role.

Shockingly, Martin Scorsese’s only Best Director Oscar comes from this expertly crafted game of cat-and-mouse. To take down South Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own (DiCaprio) to infiltrate the underworld, not realizing the syndicate has done the same. While the undercover cop curries favor with the mob kingpin, a career criminal (Matt Damon) rises through the police ranks. Both sides soon discover there’s a mole in their ranks. Crackling dialogue and hilarious performances from Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, and Mark Wahlberg make this a great choice for any movie night.

DiCaprio got his first Best Actor nomination for this biopic depicting the life of filmmaker and aviation pioneer Howard Hughes. From 1927 to 1947, Hughes became a successful film producer and an aviation magnate, while simultaneously growing more unstable due to severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. Again, DiCaprio teams with Martin Scorsese. And Cate Blanchett is Oscar-winning dynamite as Katharine Hepburn.

A true story about Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully conned millions of dollars worth of checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor, and legal prosecutor. An FBI agent (Tom Hanks) makes it his mission to put him behind bars, but it’s easier said than done. Frank not only eludes capture; he revels in the pursuit. This is a fun, breezy film with a great John Williams soundtrack and expert direction from Steven Spielberg.

It’s 1863. America was born in the streets. Amsterdam Vallon (DiCaprio) returns to the Five Points of America to seek vengeance against the psychotic gangland kingpin, Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day Lewis), who murdered his father years earlier. With an eager pickpocket by his side and a whole new army, Vallon fights his way to seek vengeance on the Butcher and restore peace in the area. This hugely important film sets the stage for DiCaprio’s transition from heartthrob to “serious actor.” It was also his first collaboration with Martin Scorsese. Daniel Day Lewis, as always, steals the show.

A group of Los Angeles teenagers meet every day at their local diner hangout to commiserate over their latest misadventures.

Young Richard travels to Thailand only to find himself in possession of a mysterious map. The rumor is it leads to a solitary beach paradise, a tropical bliss. Richard sets out to discover the truth.

The career and personal life of writer Lee are at a standstill, so he divorces his bashful wife, Robin, and dives into a new job as an entertainment journalist. His assignments take him to the swankiest corners of Manhattan, but as he jumps from one lavish party to another and engages in numerous empty romances, he starts to doubt the worth of his work. Meanwhile, top TV producer Tony falls for Robin and introduces her to the world of celebrity. This mostly forgotten film is DiCaprio’s only collaboration with Woody Allen.

Two DiCaprios for the price of one! Years have passed since the Three Musketeers, Aramis (Jeremy Irons), Athos (John Malkovich) and Porthos (Gérard Depardieu), have fought together with their friend, D’Artagnan (Gabriel Byrne). But with the tyrannical King Louis (DiCaprio) using his power to wreak havoc in the kingdom while his twin brother, Philippe (also DiCaprio), remains imprisoned, the Musketeers reunite to abduct Louis and replace him with Philippe.

One of the biggest movie love stories of all time. A dominating showing at the Academy Awards. A song that played every time you turned on the radio. In 1997, nothing could stop Titanic. You know the story: 101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the tale of her life aboard the ill-fated oceanliner 84 years earlier. A young Rose (Kate Winslet) boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Romantic sparks fly. The boat sinks. My heart will go on.

A leukemia patient attempts to end a 20-year feud with her sister to get her bone marrow.

In director Baz Luhrmann’s contemporary take on William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, the Montagues and Capulets have moved their ongoing feud to the sweltering suburbs of Verona Beach, where Romeo and Juliet fall in love and, well, you know the rest. This was DiCaprio’s first breakthrough romantic role, setting the stage for his Titanic megastardom one year later.

Young, wild poet Arthur Rimbaud and his mentor Paul Verlaine engage in a fierce, forbidden romance while feeling the effects of a hellish artistic lifestyle.

A mysterious woman comes to compete in a quick-draw elimination tournament in a town taken over by a notorious gunman. This Sam Raimi Western has a killer cast, with DiCaprio joining Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, and Russell Crowe.

This is the film adaptation of street tough Jim Carroll’s story about his kaleidoscopic free fall into the harrowing world of drug addiction.

Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) is a small-town young man with a lot of responsibility. His biggest concerns are his obese mother, who is so overweight that she can’t leave the house, and his mentally impaired younger brother, Arnie, who has a knack for finding trouble. Settled into a job at a grocery store and an ongoing affair with local woman Betty Carver, Gilbert finally has his life shaken up by the free-spirited Becky. DiCaprio got his first Oscar nomination as Supporting Actor for his role as Arnie.

Based on a true story by Tobias Wolff, a son and mother flee the eastern U.S. in 1957 to seek a better life. Their journey takes them to Seattle, where misfortune continues to find them. They struggle to maintain hope in an impossible situation as the boy grows up with plans to escape the small town by any means possible. The powerful film was a landmark for young DiCaprio, who holds his own against Robert De Niro

A seductive teen befriends an introverted high school student and schemes her way into the lives of her wealthy family. This Drew Barrymore movie is the kind of thing that probably should have gone directly to cable. DiCaprio only appears for 3 seconds or so. We can save you the trouble. Here’s the scene. He’s the guy in the blue and green rugby shirt:

In an odd cross between Critters and The Towering Inferno, residents of a shoddy L.A. apartment block are chased up to the roof by hordes of the eponymous hairy horrors. And if you somehow feel the need to watch this one, congratulations on being the world’s biggest DiCaprio superfan!

