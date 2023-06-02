LGBTQ+ Themed Free Streaming Channel OUTtv Proud Reveals Pride Month Programming Lineup

June is Pride month in the United States, which means it’s the perfect time to celebrate loved ones in your life who belong to the LGBTQ+ community. The LGBTQ+-centric streaming platform OUTtv and its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel cohort OUTtv Proud unveiled programming for the channel during Pride month, and its lineup includes award-winning documentaries, original series, and more.

OUTtv Proud originates from Fuse media and joins its expanding suite of diversity, equality, and inclusion-based FAST channels. It aims to super-serve LGBTQ+ audiences with a blend of rising stars and top talent in truly innovative programming, including many OUTtv original series, documentaries, films, and specials custom-made to entertain, advocate for and galvanize global queer audiences.

“Our mission to deliver programming by and for the LGBTQ+ community seems more crucial than ever in light of recent activities targeting the hard-earned rights of queers everywhere,” said OUTtv CEO Brad Danks. “With OUTtv Proud, we are indeed proud to share and amplify stories that represent the entirety of the human experience this month and each month of the year.”

OUTtv Proud’s core programming will air between 5-7 p.m. ET every day. You can watch the channel absolutely free here.

Content available on OUTtv Proud during Pride month includes:

“BEING BEBE” (Award-Winning Documentary): Marshall Ngwa, otherwise known to millions of fans as BeBe Zahara Benet, came to the United States from Cameroon in pursuit of education and discovered his own tremendous gifts in the art form of drag. The film parallels Marshall’s fight to maintain the trajectory of his career alongside a deep connection with his traditional African roots and family. Over 15 years, “BEING BEBE” intimately follows Marshall’s remarkable journey from the earliest days of his amateur drag performance career in Minneapolis to his emergence as one of the leading artists in the movement to celebrate and advance Black Queer Excellence. Winner, Best Documentary at the Provincetown International Film Festival and the Sound Unseen Festival.

“BETWEEN THE SHADES” (Documentary): Through 50 conversations, “BETWEEN THE SHADES” explores the many different shades of being queer in America by what connects us all: love. This feature-length documentary looks at love through 360 degrees of parents, children, and multiple generations. Participants, representing a wide range of age groups, ethnicities, and professions, are female, male and those are still yet to be defined.

“NEVER APART” (Series): An arts and culture series giving a much-needed voice to queer artists. Through visits, profiles, and interviews, “NEVER APART” serves up the unique stories of LGBTQ creators and what they, and the public in general, think of queer art.

“OUTspoken (Series): A series of one-hour documentaries made by a mix of new and established LGBT filmmakers. Each “OUTSPOKEN” documentary looks at different perspectives on what it means to be a member of the LGBT community in the early part of the 21st century.

“PRIDE: THE LGBTQ+ HISTORY SERIES” (Series): In this award-winning series, filmmakers Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa travel to different Pride celebrations around the globe to learn about LGBTQ+ history and how that knowledge and those experiences can inform our communities going forward.

SHINE TRUE (Series): Gender expression can be challenging to navigate for non-binary young adults. In each episode, Richie Shazam and Lucas Silveira work with mentors and role models to help non-binary or trans people explore their inner identity and passions, which they convert into authentic self-expression and the ability to Shine True.

“TRANSLATION” (Series): Superstars Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Carmen Carerra, and Kylie Sonique Love are the four transgender women featured in “TRANSLATION,” a roundtable series focusing on the specific issues that trans folks face on a daily basis.

“WORDS” (Documentary): Explores how people navigate gender and identity in the open and evolving landscape of New York City.

From Hulu to Max, users will find that streamers are eager to put their LGBTQ+ content front and center during the month of June. But at OUTtv, Pride is not just a month, it’s a state of existence, and users should check out the service and its FAST channel sibling OutTV Proud for the very best in LGBTQ+ titles each and every month.