Live News Streamer VUit Strikes Deal With CBS to Bring Station to Service in Over a Dozen Markets

One of the largest free streaming services offering live and on-demand news is expanding its reach even further. VUit has announced it has reached a carriage deal with CBS to offer CBS FAST channels in cities across the United States on its service.

Through the agreement, VUit will gain carriage rights to the local CBS streaming channels, previously called CBSN, produced by a number of CBS-owned stations, including the top two U.S. designated market areas (DMAs): New York and Los Angeles. Other markets include Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Additionally, VUit users will now gain access to three channels featuring entertainment and lifestyle content from CBS’s parent company Paramount. These channels include “Mixible,” formerly known as “ET Live,” “Inside Edition,” and CBS Media Ventures’ lifestyle network “Dabl.”

“From our continued expansion of local news streaming across the country, to becoming a fresh and intriguing model for the syndication of national content, major players in the media world recognize the power and potential of what we have built,” said Jack Perry, CEO of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “In an increasingly streaming-first world, this deal is a win for everyone – for the stations looking to expand revenue opportunities, for advertisers looking to reach audiences in hyper-local and hyper-targeted ways, and for viewers who want to access content in a flexible, easy manner.”

VUit is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to content produced by 250+ local TV news stations around the United States. Its partners include Lilly Broadcasting, Heritage Broadcasting, and Gray Television.

“VUit is a product built around local news, and we are thrilled to add our 13 local streaming channels to broaden their US coverage,” said Sahand Sepehrnia, Senior Vice President, Streaming, CBS Stations. “We have had a long-standing relationship with Syncbak and are excited to grow our partnership with Jack and his team.”

VUit is an excellent place for cord-cutters to turn to when they need immediate coverage of live news, or breaking weather events, as the service offers live news from stations in cities across the country. In November 2021, the service made an agreement to add 71 stations to its service. VUit now offers more than 260 stations across the country, covering nearly 80% of the country’s DMAs (167 markets).