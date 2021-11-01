LocalBTV Now Available in Houston and Nashville

Didja’s free broadcast TV streaming app LocalBTV added two more markets: Houston and Nashville. With these additions, a total of 16 markets are available to stream for free. LocalBTV users can also take advantage of the app’s DVR features, which allow you to record and store up to 1 TB of programming in the cloud.

LBTV targets consumers who want to stream secondary digital channels broadcast by their local affiliates. Older reruns are common. The Country Network, SMILE and CBN News are among the Houston offerings. Users will also see shopping channels and some non-English language channels such as Diya TV and 24HR KPOP TV which could fare well in the most diverse city in America.

Though Didja and LocalBTV have not announced the expansion themselves, the homepage has been updated to reflect that there are now 16 markets available. In the past, the companies have made official announcements about new markets.

At this point, LocalBTV doesn’t offer coverage from major national network affiliates, however, the company claims “major networks [such as] (ABC, NBC, etc) will be available in the future.” After the demise of Locast cord-cutters are looking for another free option for local affiliates.

LocalBTV is now available in the following markets:

Nashville

Houston

Reno

Phoenix

Bay Area

Southern California

Philadelphia

San Diego

New York

Indianapolis

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Chicago

Fresno

Monterey

Louisville

You can stream LocalBTV at no cost on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as mobile devices and on the web. The company has plans to continue offering additional markets.

LocalBTV is a lesser alternative to Locast, which has been ordered to permanently shut down amid a legal battle with the “Big Four” broadcast networks. If you were previously using Locast for news and are looking for a replacement, use our guide to learn more about your options, including LocalBTV.