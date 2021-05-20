Local Now Adds 10 Free Streaming Local News Channels to Platform

Today, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced a new deal with the E.W. Scripps Company to add 10 more free local news channels to its Local Now streaming service.

The deal adds 10 free ad-supported local news channels to the platform based in key U.S. markets, including:

KNXV-TV (ABC), Phoenix, Ariz.

WFTS-TV (ABC), Tampa, Fla.

WXYZ-TV (ABC), Detroit, Mich.

KMGH-TV (ABC), Denver, Colo.

WEWS-TV (ABC), Cleveland, Ohio

WTVF-TV (CBS), Nashville, Tenn.

KGTV-TV (ABC), San Diego, Calif.

KTSU-TV (Fox), Salt Lake City, Utah

KSHB-TV (NBC), Kansas City, Mo.

WPTV-TV (NBC) West Palm Beach, Fla.

The partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company adds to Local Now’s existing roster of more than 300 streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country and additional local channels from major partners nationwide.

“The addition of Scripps channels offers Local Now users access to the quality stations that they know and love - regardless of where they are viewing,” said Michael Senzon, senior VP and general manager of Local Now. “Scripps’ focus on growing audiences and revenue in the free streaming space is smart and we’re happy to be in business with them.”

Local Now launched in April 2021 and offers a wide variety of local news stories and original content, as well as on-demand movies and TV shows, for free. While you’re not getting “Citizen Kane” or “The Sopranos” levels of content here, they’re free, so that has to be worth something, right? Whether you’re looking for action, comedy, drama, or kid’s movies, Local Now has something for your viewing needs. Plus, they have a whole section dedicated to martial arts films, which gives them bonus points in our books.

“Scripps is committed to serving its audiences with the essential news and information they need, whenever and wherever they consume it,” said Scripps local media president Brian Lawlor. “With more consumers turning to streaming platforms to access the local content that helps inform their day-to-day lives, we’re looking forward to expanding our commitment to them by adding Scripps local TV stations to Local Now’s growing roster of news and entertainment.”

Local Now is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Vizio, Samsung, Hisense, Android, and iOS handheld devices. The Local Now standalone channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling, Xumo, FuboTV, and Dish.