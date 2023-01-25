LocalBTV Expands to Samsung Smart TVs Running on Tizen Operating System

Live local news is harder and harder to find, especially for cord-cutters who don’t have access to an antenna. LocalBTV is a service that tries to fill that gap, and thanks to a new agreement with Samsung, will now reach more customers than ever before.

LocalBTV will now be available on Samsung smart TVs using the Tizen operating system (OS). Since the local news and entertainment streaming service was already available to users of Samsung TVs using the Android OS, this effectively makes the service usable by all owners of Samsung smart TVs in markets where LocalBTV is available.

The free live service provides 40 to 80 local channels with news and entertainment in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and more in select markets across the country. LocalBTV is available on your browser and via apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast, as well as most Samsung smart TVs. It’s the perfect addition to your streaming lineup if you’d rather avoid the hefty monthly costs of a live TV streaming service.

LocalBTV has been expanding its reach both in terms of device availability and market penetration of late. On Jan. 19, it announced it had nearly doubled the number of markets it served in 2022, now reaching users in over 40 of the biggest cities around the United States.

The expansion of LocalBTV programming to Tizen-operated TVs is an excellent call by Samsung. The TV and electronics manufacturer is potentially gearing up for even bigger moves to come in 2023, as it tries to convince competing TV makers to install its proprietary free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Samsung TV Plus on their devices.

Both LocalBTV and Samsung have plans for even further growth in 2023. It’s an exciting time for both companies, and for users of Samsung smart TVs running on the Tizen OS, who now have access to local news and entertainment channels for free in select markets.