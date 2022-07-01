LocalBTV Now Available in Columbus, Cleveland; Loses Antenna TV Channel

Live TV streaming service LocalBTV — which focuses on local Broadast TV channels — dropped Antenna TV from its lineup this week, even as it expands into two major markets in the state of Ohio. With new offerings in Cleveland and Columbus, the local-centric streaming service currently occupies 23 markets across the United States.

The free streamer gives its customers access to local shows, news, and sports without the need for an antenna. Following LoclBTV’s expansion into multiple markets earlier this year, LocalBTV’s coverage now consists of over 33% of U.S. homes.

This expansion comes at a time when other live streamers are leaving the airways. Back in Sept. 2021, the non-profit Locast was shut down permanently by the “Big Four” broadcasting companies (ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX) due to copyright disputes. Locast settled earlier this year to the tune of $700,000, and while devastating, it was great news for LocalBTV. To skirt these issues, LocalBTV gets permission from its local affiliates while also avoiding content from the Big Four.

Unfortunately, the streamer isn’t getting only good news. The digital TV network Antenna TV was dropped from the LocalTV spate of channels, presumably due to a carriage dispute. In an email to subscribers, the streamer recommended users contact Antenna TV to encourage the channel to return to the service.

“We’re sorry to say we had to remove Antenna TV from our lineup, hopefully temporarily. We’d love some assistance from our viewer voices! If inclined, please go to Antenna TV’s Facebook page and send a message to ask Antenna TV to rejoin LocalBTV,” the streamer said in the email. “Please ask your friends to send a message to Antenna TV as well.”

Antenna TV specializes in classic sitcom-style series such as “Dennis the Menace,” “Father Knows Best,” “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Jeffersons.”

LocalBTV is now available in the following markets: