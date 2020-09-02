Locast Continues Midwestern Expansion, Now Available in Detroit

Nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, Locast, announced today that they’re now available in Detroit. The service is now accessible to residents in the Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

“For the first time, more than 4.5 million residents in Michigan will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops, or streaming media devices,” said Locast founder and chairman David Goodfriend.

“Particularly when dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcasting. Through Locast, Michiganders can stay on top of local emergency information or enjoy watching professional football – on the go, over the Internet. We have used our best efforts to make local broadcast more accessible to you.”

Locast delivers 66 local TV channels in the Detroit designated market area (DMA), including ABC 7, NBC 4, CBS 62, FOX 2, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, TV Azteca, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision/Daystar, and more.

With more than 1.5 million users, Locast delivers local TV channels to 23 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 43 percent of the U.S. population.

The news comes a month after Locast launched in the Minnesota and Wisconsin markets. Back in August, the service announced they were available in 50 counties in the Minneapolis and St. Paul markets in Minnesota, as well as seven counties in western Wisconsin.

Prior to that, Locast announced they were available in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida. The news came after the service announced they were available in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater back in June.