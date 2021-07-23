Locast Expands to Pittsburgh, PA to Reach 35 Markets, Now Available to Half of U.S. Population

Locast, the non-profit streaming service, that offers local channels over the internet, added its 35th market: Pittsburgh, PA, which includes Morgantown, West Virginia

This is a timely option for those that want to stream coverage of the Olympics on NBC, and can be paired with Sling TV, which offers NBCSN, USA Network, and The Olympic Channel for just $10 for your first month.

With the addition, they now reach half the U.S. population, and as of last report had 2.8 million registered users.

Locast delivers 40 local TV channels in the Pittsburgh designated market area (DMA), including WPXI NBC 11, WTAE ABC 4, KDKA CBS 2, WPGH FOX 53, PBS, PBS Kids, as well as DABL, Stadium, Antenna, CourtTV, Movies, MeTV, TrueCrime, BOUNCE, Quest, LAFF, COMET, HSN, NewsNet, Charge!, and more.

While the service is technically free, it is more or less unusable unless you donate $5.50 monthly for access to your channels. Without a donation, your stream stops every 15 minutes.

They recently launched a program called Locast Cares that will give those who cannot donate financially, one-year free access.

“Our mission is clear: to increase accessibility and availability of free over-the-air broadcasts via the internet,” said consumer advocate David Goodfriend, chairman, and founder of the nonprofit Locast. “The fast pace of our growth shows that for millions of Americans, reliable, affordable, and accessible local broadcast programming has been out of reach until now.”

Locast is now available in 35 markets reaching half of the U.S. population. In 2020, Locast launched service in Puerto Rico, as well as cities in Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana, among others.

The 35 markets carrying the service are:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Madison

Miami

Minneapolis

New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Portland

Phoenix

Puerto Rico

Rapid City

Raleigh-Durham

Sacramento

San Francisco

Scranton

Seattle

Sioux City

Sioux Falls

Tampa Bay

Tri-Cities

Washington DC

West Palm Beach

Since July 2019, Locast has been battling ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, which claim the service is in violation of copyright laws. In their lawsuit, the networks argue that when Locast retransmits their signals, it strips out vital information, including Nielsen codes that are used to measure ratings. In addition, the networks also claim that if Locast is truly a nonprofit, and not helping AT&T and Dish, then there is no reason to require registration or gather its own consumer data — both of which Locast currently does.

In a countersuit filed, Locast accused ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS of collusion. Locast claimed the networks interfered in a potential partnership with YouTube TV by disallowing it to provide access or Google would be “punished by the big four broadcasters.” The broadcasters — which own cable channels such as ESPN, Bravo, Fox News, and Showtime — could band together and pressure Google as well as other pay-TV operators by refusing to sell their cable channels, Locast suggested.

Locast says that a trial may occur in the second half of the year.