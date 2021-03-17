Locast Expands to Portland, OR, as it Reaches 2.5 Million Registered Users

Locast, the non-profit streaming service, that offers local channels over the internet, added their 31st market: Portland, OR.

In the Portland market, 3 million residents living in the region, can stream 39 local TV channels including, including KGW NBC 8, KPTV FOX 12, KATU ABC 2, KOIN CBS 6, PBS and PBS Kids, as well as DABL, Telemundo, Univision, Azteca America, Antenna, CourtTV, Mystery, MeTV, TrueCrime, The CW, BOUNCE, Quest, QVC, HSN, LAFF, COMET, ION, GRIT, Charge!, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers across the Portland market including Oregon cities of Salem and Tillamook, as well as the Washington cities of Vancouver, Longview, and Kelso.. In total, it is available in 27 counties in the Portland DMA including Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill. The DMA also includes the Washington counties Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.

While the service is technically free, it is more or less unusable unless you donate $5.50 monthly for access to your channels. Without a donation, your stream stops every 15 minutes.

The company now says they have 2.5 million registered users, after ending 2020 with 2.3 million

“Our mission is clear: to increase accessibility and availability of free over-the-air broadcasts via the internet,” said consumer advocate David Goodfriend, chairman and founder of the nonprofit Locast. “The fast pace of our growth shows that for millions of Americans, reliable, affordable, and accessible local broadcast programming has been out of reach until now.”

Locast is now available in 31 markets reaching nearly half of the U.S. population. In 2020, Locast launched in Puerto Rico, Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indianapolis markets, among others.

The 30 markets carrying the service are:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianpolis

Los Angeles

Madison

Miami

Minneapolis New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland, OR

Puerto Rico

Rapid City

Sacramento

San Francisco

Scranto

Seattle

Sioux City

Sioux Falls

Tampa Bay

Washington DC

West Palm Beach

Since July 2019, Locast has been battling ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, which claim the service is in violation of copyright laws. In their lawsuit, the networks argue that when Locast retransmits their signals, it strips out vital information, including Nielsen codes that are used to measure ratings. In addition, the networks also claim that if Locast is truly a nonprofit, and not helping AT&T and Dish, then there is no reason to require registration or gather its own consumer data — both of which Locast currently does.

In a countersuit filed, Locast accused ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS of collusion. Locast claimed the networks interfered in a potential partnership with YouTube TV by disallowing it to provide access or Google would be “punished by the big four broadcasters.” The broadcasters — which own cable channels such as ESPN, Bravo, Fox News and Showtime — could band together and pressure Google as well as other pay-TV operators by refusing to sell their cable channels, Locast suggested.

Locast says that a trial may occur in the second half of the year.