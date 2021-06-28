 Skip to Content
Loki Disney+

‘Loki’ Reportedly Takes Huge Hit In Viewership Between Episodes 1 and 3

Jeff Kotuby

The third of the big Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ shows is apparently suffering from something its predecessors did not — a massive viewership drop.

According to figures provided by the viewership measurement service Samba TV, 890,000 TVs tuned in to the “Loki” premiere on its first day, but only 727,000 watched the third episode. That means “Loki” started out with numbers greater than previous Marvel Studios outings “WandaVision” (759,000 first-day viewers) and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” (655,000 day-one viewers), but seems to have quickly lost steam.

In comparison to previous Marvel series premieres, the first episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” landed 1.8 million U.S. households over its first five days, while “WandaVision” snagged 1.6 million.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

March 19, 2021

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.

WandaVision

January 15, 2021

Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Loki

June 9, 2021

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.

Granted, these figures can be taken with a grain of salt — they are only indicative of TVs that have Samba’s third-party software enabled — which only covers a fraction of the Disney+ subscriber base.

Media news site We Got This Covered also makes an interesting observation — people are searching for “Loki” less than before, saying that the titular character’s sexuality is to blame.

Loki himself is revealed to be canonically bisexual, similar to his Norse counterpart, who could shapeshift and, ahem, “date” to suit his needs. This includes, but is not limited to, transforming into a mare and birthing an eight-legged horse named Sleipnir. So factor that into your horror and outrage, Internet. This is a factor that had already been well-established in the comic book source material years earlier.

However, it might be something worse than that — people just find the show boring. Without Thor, Asgard, deities, demons, and the like, Loki isn’t Loki, and fans are making it known.

However, we know from experience that Marvel is great at making grand finales. As the series rises to its crescendo, we imagine numbers will go back up. Until then, viewers will just have to slog through plot and exposition to get to the good stuff.

