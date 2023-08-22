Longhorn Network: How to Stream University of Texas Coverage for Free

If you can’t get enough of Texas sports, Longhorn Network is here to bring you 175 exclusive events every year. The channel carries events from all 20 UT sports, hundreds of hours of original studio content, weekly coaches’ shows, live press conferences, pre and postgame analysis with Texas GameDay, All Access behind the scenes, and coverage of Lifetime Longhorns. Plus, LHN also covers UT campus academic events and happenings.

Whether you follow Texas football or basketball or another sport, Longhorn Network has top-notch coverage of your favorite team.

How Can You Watch Longhorn Network?

If you’d like to catch all the action, there are two streaming services that offer the channel: DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV.

Longhorn Network on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to watch the channel with a 5-day FREE trial. The service brings you a huge channel lineup with 34 of the top 35 cable channels, and that’s just with the base package. You can add far more channels if you’d like. It’s a fantastic way to cut the cord, and you can also add a a ton of Regional Sports Networks to customize your package.

Longhorn Network comes with the DIRECTV STREAM Sports Pack ($15). You’ll get the following channels with that package: Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Next Level Sports, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Outdoor Channel, SEC Network, Sportsman Channel, and Tennis Channel

Longhorn Network on Sling TV

If you’d like to save money, we recommend streaming Longhorn Network with Sling TV. Your first month is 50% off.

If you choose the Sling Orange package, you’ll get 17 of the top 35 cable channels for just $40 / month after your first month. On top of that, you’ll add the Sports Extra Pack ($11).

When you add Sports Extra, you’ll get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, Campus Insiders, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Motorsport TV, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Stadium Plus, and Tennis Channel.

Sling TV is the best value in streaming, and its flexible channel packages are really great if you’re trying to save money.

With either Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll be ready to enjoy all the great UT coverage Longhorn Network has to offer.