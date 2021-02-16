Loop Media Streams 6 Music Video Channels For Free on The Roku Channel

Loop Media, a video streaming provider with its own music/entertainment channels, will now stream its music video content on The Roku Channel.

The six music video channels include 2021 Hits Loop, Party Loop, Hip Hop Loop, ’80s Loop, ’90s Loop and Country Loop. Roku users will also have access to Loop Media’s library, comprised of more than 300 playlists covering various decades and genres.

“Roku is a fantastic new partner for us and a testament to the quality and appeal of our new linear channels and music video app,” said Jon Niermann, cofounder-CEO of Loop Media, and a former Disney exec.

“They have one of the largest user bases, so those 43 million users will now have access to our premium content, which we are confident will add even more reasons for people to enjoy their Roku viewing experience,” he noted.

Loop’s inventory is available in numerous out-of-home locations, such as hotels, office buildings, restaurants — any business that uses the Loop Player, which curates over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos.

Loop Media, which launched in 2019, is available on iOS, Android and Huawei and smart TVs, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO. Loop Media is also accessible on TiVO+, Plex, DistroTV and GSTV.

Advertising, sponsorships and branded content comprise its revenue base. Its consumer apps let users create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties.

Last month, Roku reported it reached 51.2 million active accounts at the end of 2020, an impressive rise from the nearly 37 million in 2019.