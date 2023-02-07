Lori Loughlin to Return to Great American Family in New Christmas Movie; How to Stream GAF Movies, Series

Lori Loughlin, the star best known for her time on “Full House” during the ’90s, will be returning to Great American Family to star in a new Christmas movie for the network later this year. This will mark the actress’ first holiday film on the channel since 2021, when she starred in “When Hope Calls Christmas,” another family Christmas movie from Hallmark’s rival network. That movie was a spin-off of the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart.”

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

While her recently announced Christmas movie will be her first-holiday film in two years for GAF, in January, Loughlin returned to the cable network with “Fall Into Winter.” The film marked her return to acting following her brief stint in prison for her role in the 2020 college admission scandals. While details on her upcoming project are unavailable — aside from the fact that it will be Christmas-themed — it will undoubtedly fall in line with the channels mantra which is to tell heart-warming family-friendly stories that do not adhere to some of the diversity initiatives seen in the industry-leading Hallmark films.

Great American Family has put Loughlin’s fellow former “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure in charge of developing new projects, and has said that the network is focused on developing “heartwarming family and faith-filled programming.”

Great American Family, which focuses on traditional family entertainment ended 2020, claiming to be the fastest-growing network on all of cable. Its slate of family-friendly and sometimes faith-based programming has proven especially popular around the holiday season, and the inclusion of a recognizable name like Loughlin’s should only further bolster their programming.

If you want to watch Lori Loughlin’s re-debut on the network — or check out some of its other programming — we can provide some tips on how to watch Great American Family. There’s a large selection of streaming services that carry the channel, including Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. However, only Philo includes Great American Family on its base subscription plan. For those who are looking for related content, they may also enjoy the free streaming service, Great American Community, which features short video series from some of the channel’s biggest stars.

So, if this holiday season, you want to sit down with your entire family and enjoy some wholesome Christmas programming starring a familiar face from television past, keep your eye on what Great American Family and Lori Loughlin have in store.