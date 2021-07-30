Magnolia Network App Is Now Available on Roku Devices

Two weeks after the Magnolia Network app launched, The Magnolia Channel is now accessible on Roku devices with a discovery+ subscription in the U.S. The entire channel was curated by Chip & Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper

To stream the Magnolia Channel on Roku, you will need a discovery+ subscription. The ad-supported tier of discovery+ is available for $4.99 per month, while the ad-free version is $6.99 per month. Once you have a discovery+ subscription, you can navigate to the Roku Channel Store and add the Magnolia Network there. Then, you can simply log in to your discovery+ account and begin watching your favorite Magnolia content.

You can watch some content from the Magnolia Network through discovery+, but the Magnolia Channel app on Roku gives viewers access to exclusive content not available on discovery+. In addition to many great series, the channel features expert-led workshops, which you can watch and follow along with at home at your own pace. The workshops cover art, food, design, gardening, and more, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Streaming content on the Magnolia app includes:

Many more Magnolia Network shows are available to stream on the Magnolia Channel on Roku devices as well.

The Magnolia Network launched on July 15, including the Magnolia Network app, where you can access all things Magnolia. In January 2022, the linear version of the Magnolia Network will go live, replacing the existing DIY Network.