Magnolia Network App Is Now Available on Roku Devices
Two weeks after the Magnolia Network app launched, The Magnolia Channel is now accessible on Roku devices with a discovery+ subscription in the U.S. The entire channel was curated by Chip & Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper
To stream the Magnolia Channel on Roku, you will need a discovery+ subscription. The ad-supported tier of discovery+ is available for $4.99 per month, while the ad-free version is $6.99 per month. Once you have a discovery+ subscription, you can navigate to the Roku Channel Store and add the Magnolia Network there. Then, you can simply log in to your discovery+ account and begin watching your favorite Magnolia content.
You can watch some content from the Magnolia Network through discovery+, but the Magnolia Channel app on Roku gives viewers access to exclusive content not available on discovery+. In addition to many great series, the channel features expert-led workshops, which you can watch and follow along with at home at your own pace. The workshops cover art, food, design, gardening, and more, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Magnolia App
The Magnolia Network App is a video streaming service that offers all things Magnolia. The app is designed as a fully immersive brand experience, with access to Magnolia Network original shows, workshops, shopping, and special member benefits.
While the official Magnolia Network isn’t launching on TV until January 2022, you can stream their original series, like “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” with a discovery+ subscription.
That discovery+ subscription allows you to sign in directly to the Magnolia app. If you don’t have a discovery+ subscription, you can sign-up for a 7-Day Free Trial, then use those credentials to sign in to the Magnolia app. Right now, you cannot use the Magnolia Network app without a discovery+ account.
You will get exclusive content on the Magnolia app not available on discovery+, including “French Chef” with Julia Child, Monty Don’s “Gardens” series, “World’s Most Secret Homes,” and more. You can learn more about Magnolia’s original series here.
Magnolia Network (via a discovery+ account) is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
Streaming content on the Magnolia app includes:
- The complete Fixer Upper library
- New episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
- French Chef with Julia Child
- Monty Don’s Gardens
- World’s Most Secret Homes
Many more Magnolia Network shows are available to stream on the Magnolia Channel on Roku devices as well.
The Magnolia Network launched on July 15, including the Magnolia Network app, where you can access all things Magnolia. In January 2022, the linear version of the Magnolia Network will go live, replacing the existing DIY Network.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.