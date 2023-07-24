Major Sports Leagues Buying Stakes in ESPN Would Transform Sports Streaming Landscape Entirely

ESPN may not be at a crossroads just yet, but if not it’s not there already, it is quickly approaching one. The channel saw its losses from cord-cutting outweigh the amount of money it earned from carriage fee increases for the first time during the second quarter of 2023, and its parent company is having discussions with cable and satellite providers about launching an all-encompassing streaming version of ESPN that doesn’t require a pay-TV subscription and would presumably incorporate all content currently on ESPN+.

Such an offering is still a ways off, but a new report surfaced last week that Disney was having discussions with the NBA, NFL, and Major League Baseball about bringing the sports leagues on as minority owners in the family of networks.

If Disney did sell part of ESPN to major sports leagues, it would be a game-changing move in several ways. First, it would give the channel and leagues enormous leverage over other broadcasters when it came time to renegotiate broadcast rights deals. The NFL could demand whatever price it wanted from CBS, Fox, and NBC for its games, and if the networks don’t pay, the league can simply stash its games on ESPN outlets instead.

Selling part of ESPN to major sports leagues would also allow those leagues to increase their presence on streaming once ESPN does begin offering a standalone streaming-only version of its channels. The leagues would still have the option of shopping their games around to other streaming services, but if they don’t see the kind of offers they want, they’ll have an in-house option ready to go.

Audiences would likely follow ESPN to streaming, even older viewers who have traditionally been resistant to watching sports on streaming in general. A survey from September found that 78% of cable subscribers rated ESPN as a “must-have” channel, once again confirming the stickiness of its brand and the likelihood that consumers would engage with a streaming-only version of the channel at a high level.

The transition of ESPN to a streaming format may not take as long as some believe. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an interview with CNBC in July that linear TV “may not be core to Disney” going forward, and that his company was exploring strategic partners to buy into ESPN, or perhaps to purchase other linear TV assets from Disney such as ABC, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Major League Baseball's struggles with regional sports networks (RSNs) lately make it an especially intriguing candidate to buy a portion of ESPN. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been blunt about his desire to pull all of his teams off of RSNs, where their audiences are much smaller, and make all 30 clubs available on an in-market streaming platform that eliminates blackouts and other such restrictions.

One of the biggest reasons that such a platform isn’t feasible just yet is that wealthier teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox already have their own in-market streaming services available. Therefore, those clubs get to keep all the revenue for themselves, whereas a league-wide service would feature revenue sharing. That could be a lot easier to stomach if all teams are put on ESPN’s streaming platform instead, which would have the power and revenue-driving abilities of the worldwide leader in sports brand behind it.

There are still a host of questions to be answered, and there are very few details available about Disney’s wheeling and dealing behind the scenes regarding ESPN. But partnering with a major sports league would give the channel a great deal of flexibility heading into the future, especially when it launches a streaming-only version of itself.