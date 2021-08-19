‘Manifest’ Nears Netflix Revival; Cast & Writer Negotiations For 4th Season Underway

Manifest fans have been through a whirlwind of emotions as NBC unexpectedly canceled the series after its third season finale. It seemed like the show was doomed after no one else would pick it up, but then, it looked as if the series had a chance at surviving. After a couple of months of back and forth, the show seems to be getting closer to its fourth season on Netflix.

Sources have told Deadline that Warner Bros. TV and Netflix are nearing the end of their negotiations about the fourth season. According to sources, NBC and Peacock are no longer involved in negotiations.

The sources said that Warner Bros. TV is also in negotiations with the cast and is making “if-come” offers to writers. Some of the writers are new and others have been a part of Manifest in the past. This is a good sign that negotiations are going well and that Warner Bros. TV expects the series to be revived.

For now, there are few details about Manifest’s resurrection on Netflix, but this is all good news for the show’s fans.

In response to the cancelation, fans took to social media using the hashtag #SaveManifest in hopes of bringing the show back to complete its planned six-season run. Viewers also streamed the show on Netflix, hoping to keep it in the number one spot on the streaming service.

Though NBC canceled Manifest and cited low viewership, it appears to have a very loyal fanbase. Viewers are willing to do anything to get the missing answers about Montego Air Flight 828.

In late June, the series was officially canceled, but nearly a month later, discussions picked up again. Warner Bros. TV was in talks with both Netflix and NBC regarding bringing the show back.