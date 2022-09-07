 Skip to Content
ManningCast Schedule for the 2022 NFL Season - How to Watch for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ben Bowman

Football fans who want a little something different on Monday nights will be able to watch the Manning brothers again in 2022. Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with 10 games this season.

You’ll be able to watch live on ESPN2 for most games, though four of them will appear on ESPN+. To watch ESPN2, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. Consider a free trial of fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM to check out the games.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN2 - -

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will also be available to stream on mobile devices (not TVs) with NFL+.

2022 ManningCast Schedule

NFL Week Date Monday Night Football Game Network
1 Sep. 12 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks ESPN2, ESPN+
3 Sep. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants ESPN2, ESPN+
4 Oct. 3 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers ESPN2
7 Oct. 24 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots ESPN2
8 Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns ESPN2
9 Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints ESPN2
13 Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN2
14 Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals ESPN2
15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers ESPN2, ESPN+
Super Wild Card Weekend Jan. 16 TBD ESPN2, ESPN+
