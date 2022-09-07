ManningCast Schedule for the 2022 NFL Season - How to Watch for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Football fans who want a little something different on Monday nights will be able to watch the Manning brothers again in 2022. Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with 10 games this season.

You’ll be able to watch live on ESPN2 for most games, though four of them will appear on ESPN+. To watch ESPN2, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. Consider a free trial of fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM to check out the games.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will also be available to stream on mobile devices (not TVs) with NFL+.

2022 ManningCast Schedule