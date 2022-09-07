ManningCast Schedule for the 2022 NFL Season - How to Watch for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Football fans who want a little something different on Monday nights will be able to watch the Manning brothers again in 2022. Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with 10 games this season.
You’ll be able to watch live on ESPN2 for most games, though four of them will appear on ESPN+. To watch ESPN2, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. Consider a free trial of fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM to check out the games.
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will also be available to stream on mobile devices (not TVs) with NFL+.
2022 ManningCast Schedule
|NFL Week
|Date
|Monday Night Football Game
|Network
|1
|Sep. 12
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|3
|Sep. 26
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|4
|Oct. 3
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|ESPN2
|7
|Oct. 24
|Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
|ESPN2
|8
|Oct. 31
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|ESPN2
|9
|Nov. 7
|Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
|ESPN2
|13
|Dec. 5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ESPN2
|14
|Dec. 12
|New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
|ESPN2
|15
|Dec. 19
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Super Wild Card Weekend
|Jan. 16
|TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN+