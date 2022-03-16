Marquee TV Launches on Prime Video, Get a 7-Day Free Trial
Art lovers will now have access to all the world’s leading performing arts on Amazon through performing arts streaming service Marquee TV. The channel just launched on Amazon Prime Video for $8.99/month (Prime is $14.99/month). You can get a seven-day free trial here.
“By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch,” Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker said. “Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner.”
Launched in 2018 and dubbed “Netflix for the Arts,” Marquee TV offers premium, multi-genre content from companies such as Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet, and more. Viewers can access classics like “Swan Lake,” “Carmen,” and “Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5,” while also watching new and cutting-edge features, including world premieres from the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
According to Indigo Research, data shows that 60% of arts audiences have the habit of watching performances online, and 90% have continued to watch online even as theaters and concert halls re-open.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.