 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

Marquee TV Launches on Prime Video, Get a 7-Day Free Trial

Lauren Forristal

Art lovers will now have access to all the world’s leading performing arts on Amazon through performing arts streaming service Marquee TV. The channel just launched on Amazon Prime Video for $8.99/month (Prime is $14.99/month). You can get a seven-day free trial here.

“By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch,” Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker said. “Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner.”

Launched in 2018 and dubbed “Netflix for the Arts,” Marquee TV offers premium, multi-genre content from companies such as Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet, and more. Viewers can access classics like “Swan Lake,” “Carmen,” and “Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5,” while also watching new and cutting-edge features, including world premieres from the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

According to Indigo Research, data shows that 60% of arts audiences have the habit of watching performances online, and 90% have continued to watch online even as theaters and concert halls re-open.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.