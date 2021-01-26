MASN to Add In-Market Streaming of Orioles & Nationals For Cable Subscribers For 2021 Season

While it’s not quite a direct-to-consumer offering that many Orioles and Nationals fans wanted – those with a cable or streaming subscription with access to MASN will be watch games on-the-go. For the first time, fans throughout MASN’s entire footprint will be able to live stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games.

To access the live streams, you will need to authenticate using your TV Everywhere credentials from your cable, satellite, or streaming provider. Currently, AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers MASN, which is available in the AT&T TV “Choice” Plan ($84.99).

“MASN will continue, as we have for the last 15 years, to broadcast more than 300 baseball games and 600 30-minute pre- and post-game shows,” said John McGuinness, Senior Vice President of Marketing and General Sales Manager of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. “The network’s investment in live streaming expands our ability to deliver premium content and provide deeper engagement opportunities for fans and marketers alike.”

The new app is expected to launch in time for 2021 Opening Day, will also have live scores, stats, and insider analysis from the MASN team. The app will be available on Roku, iOS, Android, and your computer.

In addition to baseball, the MASN App will live stream the more than 140 ACC events, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and other ACC content.

MASN is just one of many regional sports networks looking to offer in-market streaming to authenticated subscribers. Sinclair, which owns Fox Sports RSNs (soon to be Bally’s), will be offering an updated OTT app in the Spring. Sinclair though says that they hope to offer a direct-to-consumer offering after launching for TV Everywhere customers initially.

Other RSNs like NESN (NESN App), MSG (MSGgo), and NBC Sports RSNs (NBC Sports App) each offer in-market streaming to those who get their channels via cable, satellite, or streaming. None of them however offer the ability to subscribe to the networks without an existing subscription.