MasterClass Provides Three-Part Class Streaming for Free for Black History Month

MasterClass announced that for the first time ever it will offer free streaming of one of its classes during Black History Month on MasterClass.com and IMDb TV. It will also be available to all U.S. Prime Members on Amazon Prime Video.

“Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love” is a three-part, 54-lesson class that examines the past, present, and future of race in the United States. The class is taught by seven instructors such as Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sherrilyn Ifill, John McWhorter, and Cornel West.

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass said, “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love is the most important and comprehensive class MasterClass has ever created… This class teaches us how to build a society that honors Black voices, love and joy—lessons everyone can and should hear…”

“This class provides an uncensored and unfiltered version of Black history that is not typically taught in school,” said Nekisa Cooper, VP of content at MasterClass. “Our groundbreaking instructors teach us the context of timely and important topics, hopefully delivering powerful lessons that will inspire action and help solve the problems we still face as a society today.”

“We’re proud to offer our Prime Video and IMDb TV customers access to MasterClass’ Black History, Black Freedom and Black Love led by thought leaders in the Black community who offer tools and techniques to empower change… This three-part class provides our customers access to in-depth learnings as we celebrate Black History Month,” said Latasha Gillespie, Amazon Studios & Prime Video Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

“These great voices for truth and justice are indispensable in our turbulent times,” said Dr. West. “You want to be able to have a comprehensive and all-embracing way of seeing what’s going on in the world, and this class will show you how to feel deeply and act courageously.”

What Does the “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love” Free MasterClass Teach?

With 10 hours of content, the class covers 400 years of American history. Viewers can learn about the cultural context of white supremacy and its lasting impact on modern societal structures in the U.S.