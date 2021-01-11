MAVTV Motorsports Network Launches New SVOD Service, MATV Plus, With 60-Days Free

Another streaming service is hitting the market and this time, it’s specifically for motorsports fans. MATV Motorsports Network announced today that they will be launching a new SVOD called MATV Plus. The new service will officially debut with exclusive coverage of the final night of the 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Jan. 16.

To commemorate the news, the network is giving all subscribers free access for the first 60 days.

“With the addition of MAVTV Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network expands its reach and availability to automotive and motorsports enthusiasts across the globe. We continue to provide our fans with the kind of content they crave. From live racing to automotive lifestyle programming, we are making it available when and where they want it,” said Dan Teitscheid, president, MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Collectively, the family of dedicated motorsports platforms offered by MAVTV is unparalleled, allowing the network to pave new ground in the broadcast world by catering to this passionate audience.”

MAVTV Plus will cost $6.99 per month and $99.99 annually. The service’s monthly plan will include access to select scheduled live events and the MAVTV library while their annual plan will include access to all of the live racing as well as the MAVTV library of content.

The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices, and can also be accessed via an internet browser.