Media Titans Aren’t Keen on Streaming Service Bundling Deals From The Likes of Apple, Roku, Amazon

It’s never fun when you don’t have a date to the dance — and even some of the media industry’s biggest names are feeling that these days.

This year’s hot topic at the Allen & Co. Conferences was streaming and the shifting industry surrounding content most noticeably sports content. Attendees acknowledged the desire for better, more optimized on-demand digital distribution platforms — and they need to be the first to figure it out.

“The overall consensus is, everything’s changing. I should be open to anything because I need to have as many options as possible,” said one longtime Allen & Co. attendee.

Execs Fear New, Disruptive Streaming Hardware Companies Can Cut Out Middlemen

One interesting note included in the report is that media execs are growing fearful of the “bundling” that has started to occur between services and hardware providers.

Roku, Apple, Google, and Amazon all have hardware to sell to streaming customers — and they all have “preferred” services or content providers that they highlight more than the others. In Apple and Amazon’s cases, they even have their own streaming services to highlight.

Traditional media executives are worried that one of these companies will become “the new cable operator” — meaning the go-between from content producers to consumers — by finding a way to bundle rival services and make it easier for subscribers to search for content and pay bills in one place.

Sports Fees Have Execs’ Heads Spinning

Lastly, Variety highlighted the concern sweeping media execs’ minds when it comes to increasing sports rights fees. While the NFL recently renewed its media deals — to the tune of $100 billion over 10 years — many believe the other sports will eschew cable and put more of their games on dedicated streaming services, most notably the NBA.

Many attendees believe the NBA, whose rights deals with ABC and Turner end after the 2024-25 season, will bank on the streaming future and put more games on League Pass while settling for a smaller cable bundle. As the NBA (and really nothing, for that matter) draws ratings quite like the NFL, it’s an opportunity for the NBA to shake things up and bet on streaming.

“There’s no more 10-year deals for anything other than NFL,” said one CEO attendee.

Could ViacomCBS Be the Next Acquisition in the Streaming Arms Race?

Variety reports that, while the tone of the 2019 conference was that of independence, with execs saying they had enough to, “go it alone,” this year’s was anything but.

That’s what will happen when high-powered mergers like WarnerBros. Discovery and Amazon/MGM occur within weeks of each other.

The big name that may be on the market seems to be ViacomCBS, though you wouldn’t know it from Shari Redstone’s demeanor. The ViacomCBS chairperson was said to be, “either a great actor or not that worried,” when observed during the conference.

What Are the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conferences?

Often known as “summer camp for billionaires,” or “billionaire speed dating” due to the way sessions are set up, the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conferences divvy participants up into 30 to 45-minute sessions to chat with one another. Like the MLB’s Winter Meetings, this is a place where deals get done. After all, you stick enough business-savvy people in one location, something’s bound to happen, right?