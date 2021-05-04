Medici.tv Introduces New Streaming Jazz Video Collection

Medici.tv has added a new section to its classical on-demand video streaming platform. On May 4, a jazz collection was introduced to the service, which offers over 2,800 videos. The new jazz collection is starting out small with just 200 videos, but additional videos will be added often. There’s always something new to enjoy.

Currently, the jazz collection features a mix of classic and contemporary musicians. Music from Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Ella Fitzgerald, and many others can be found on the streaming platform. To support younger musicians, medici.tv’s newest collection includes music from up-and-coming jazz stars. The streaming platform also features concerts and festivals around the world in Vienne, Malta, Paris, Antibes, Basel, Bruxelles, and Nice.

On medici.tv’s social media sites, the company will be promoting the collection by featuring new jazz artists each day.

All of the on-demand content from medici.tv features high-quality sound and high-definition picture quality. Each video also includes everything music lovers want to know. On the platform, you can find the synopsis, cast details, biographies, and a program presentation about each video. Medici.tv also includes playlists in each genre, so you can listen to a curated collection of the music you love.

Hervé Boissière, medici.tv’s Founder & CEO, shared a statement about the new addition, saying, “Music is a world in itself: a unique journey across centuries, cultures, people, and genres. Jazz is fundamental in the evolution of all music and it was only natural that medici.tv, being a window into music history, included jazz in its repertoire. This rich and inventive art form has established itself as a true classic: Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald or Keith Jarrett have become milestones in the same way as Ravel, Stravinsky, Gershwin and Bernstein did in the 20th century. medici.tv exists for all types of music. In that sense, jazz is part of the same musical journey as classical music.”