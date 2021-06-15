Big Streaming Companies Feel Mergers Can Wait According To Analysts

Despite pressure from stockholders seeing green over the recent Warner Bros.-Discovery and Amazon-MGM mergers, many streaming giants are saying they don’t need to make a big move — at least for now.

According to NextTV, “several” streaming industry analysts have speculated that these giant “arms race”-type deals are simply a harbinger for others. Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall wrote that he expects ViacomCBS to explore monetizing its Paramount and CBS TV studios, as high-scale production operations are considered “rare gems” in today’s climate. These moves have translated to bigger gains on the stock market for certain media companies.

Stock analysts have seen growth amongst media houses since the Warner-Discovery merger. NextTV reports that Lionsgate Entertainment’s stock grew 20 percent in that time, AMC Networks grew 16 percent, ViacomCBS grew 10 percent, and even the Walt Disney Company’s stock grew 4 percent. This is all speculative (in the literal sense of the word) as analysts are preparing for one of these companies to make a move, though nothing is even rumored for these companies as of right now.

Cahall mentions Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, as a player that can go in one of many different directions. It can either bow out and sell its studios, get more aggressive and make purchases to bolster Peacock, or do nothing. While it’s the most boring option and doesn’t make for great drama, Cahall says that Comcast is likely to stand pat and not make any purchases — at least for now. Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said at the company’s shareholder conference earlier this month that there was “no need” for any acquisitions, adding that the company is “pleased with our talent, our assets, our culture, our resources” when asked.

Whether it’s Amazon, Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, or an unforeseen player in the streaming wars, someone will likely make a move soon. After all, Q3 investment calls are soon approaching.