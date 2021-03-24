Miami Marlins Renew RSN Deal with Bally Sports Florida/Fox Sports Florida: How to Stream Games This Season

The Miami Marlins TV Deal with Fox Sports Florida ended after last season, but after a few months of uncertainty the team will be returning to the RSN for the 2021 MLB season. The new multi-year deal will see the Marlins air games on the Sinclair-owned RSN, which will soon be renamed Bally Sports Florida on March 31st.

Unlike some RSNs like NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest – with Bally Sports Florida your options are limited. Currently, the only way to stream the channel is with AT&T TV “Choice” plan for $84.99 a month.

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports Wisconsin from their Live TV Streaming Service.

Sinclair will be launching a new streaming app ahead of the MLB season, which can be authenticated with your cable or streaming credentials. The company announced plans to bring a new direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2022, but they haven’t revealed details on pricing, nor whether or not the DTC offering will include all games.

If you live outside of Miami (and surrounding blackout area throughout South Florida), you will be able to watch the games using MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming service.

Opening day against the Tampa Bay Rays will air on Bally Sports Florida (rebranded from Fox Sports Florida) on April 1st. Paul Severino returns for his fourth season as play-by-play announcer, while former Marlins player Todd Hollandsworth is back for his fifth year in the broadcast booth as color analysis. The Marlins say that all broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Marlins Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage. “Marlins Live” will originate from Marlins Park for home games, while away games will be anchored between Marlins Park and the new Bally Sports studio.

So while your streaming options may change later this year, for now, if you’re in Miami – you really only have one way to stream the Marlins this season.