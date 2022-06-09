Microsoft to Bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Samsung TVs, No Console Required

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will launch its Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service on select Samsung Smart TVs. Starting June 30, players will be able to download the new Xbox TV app and stream over 100 titles straight to their TVs. Microsoft notes users must pay for its $14.99 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan to enjoy titles, though “Fortnite” will be playable without a subscription.

Microsoft is pitching the service as an excellent opportunity for those who are new to gaming but may not yet be ready to invest in a dedicated PC or console.

Perhaps one surprise in this announcement is that users aren’t required to use a Xbox controller. Microsoft and Samsung are including support for a range of Bluetooth handsets, including those built for Sony’s PlayStation consoles and even Amazon’s competing game streaming platform, Luna.

On the downside, caveats for the Xbox cloud gaming experience include streams being limited to 1080p and 60fps. The app will only be available for Samsung’s 2022 range of Smart TVs at launch, however, Microsoft notes that it plans to explore further partnerships, so it is feasible that the service will land on more devices over time.

Despite cloud gaming having been around in some form or another for well over a decade, the space has only gained traction over the last few years. Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and PlayStation NOW have all gotten a foothold, and the trend of building cloud gaming into TVs has also begun. Several LG sets include Google’s game streaming service Stadia, while Toshiba has added the aforementioned Amazon Luna to some of its Fire TV-based televisions.

Microsoft has also previously divulged plans to release dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming hardware of its own, with reports suggesting that it will create streaming stick-like devices. So, with cloud game becoming evermore frictionless, it might not be too long before picking up a game is as casual an experience as loading up a Netflix or Disney+ binge session.

