‘Mighty Ducks’ Trilogy Added to Hulu and ESPN+ March 16-28

If you were a kid in the 1990s, there’s a better-than-average chance you know “The Mighty Ducks” like the back of your hand. The popular kids’ movie spawned two sequels and a real-life NHL franchise.
This month, Disney+ is launching a new series called “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” To hype that release, the company is adding the original “Mighty Ducks” trilogy to Hulu and ESPN+ starting today. Those films will be available until March 28, when they revert to exclusive Disney+ access.
The 10-episode “Game Changers” series brings back Emilio Estevez as hockey coach Gordon Bombay. It debuts only on Disney+ on March 26.
The Mighty DucksOctober 2, 1992
After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn’t eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly. The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway, and leads them to take on Reilly’s tough players.
D2: The Mighty DucksMarch 25, 1994
After Gordon Bombay’s hockey comeback is cut short he is named coach of Team USA Hockey for the Junior Goodwill Games. Bombay reunites the Mighty Ducks and introduces a few new players, however, he finds himself distracted by his newfound fame and must regather if the Ducks are to defeat tournament favourites Iceland.
D3: The Mighty DucksOctober 4, 1996
The Ducks are offered scholarships at Eden Hall Academy but struggle with their new coach’s methods and come under pressure from the board to retain their scholarships before their big game against the Varsity team.
The Mighty Ducks: Game ChangersMarch 26, 2021
In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.