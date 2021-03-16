‘Mighty Ducks’ Trilogy Added to Hulu and ESPN+ March 16-28

If you were a kid in the 1990s, there’s a better-than-average chance you know “The Mighty Ducks” like the back of your hand. The popular kids’ movie spawned two sequels and a real-life NHL franchise.

This month, Disney+ is launching a new series called “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” To hype that release, the company is adding the original “Mighty Ducks” trilogy to Hulu and ESPN+ starting today. Those films will be available until March 28, when they revert to exclusive Disney+ access.

The 10-episode “Game Changers” series brings back Emilio Estevez as hockey coach Gordon Bombay. It debuts only on Disney+ on March 26.

