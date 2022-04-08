Minnesota Twins Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

No one made a bigger splash during the offseason than the Minnesota Twins. They shocked baseball fans by the acquisition of All-Star third baseman Carlos Correa. While last season ended with the team in 5th place in the AL Central, they are hoping with the expanded playoffs, they can return to the postseason after a one-year blip.

Depending on whether you live in Minnesota or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Twins Games on Bally Sports North with a Streaming Service

If you are planning to stream Minnesota Twins games on Bally Sports North, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports North your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Twins game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Twins action. On Bally Sports North, you will also be able to stream Minnesota Wild and Milwaukee Bucks.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Twins Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports North via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Twins games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports North including live Twins, Wild, and Bucks games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this year, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, but as of right now, the Twins are not included in those plans.

Watch Twins Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of Minnesota and the broader region, you can stream Twins games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised Minnesota Twins Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Twins are currently scheduled to have one game on Apple TV+, but won’t have any on Peacock this season.